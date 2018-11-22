Home Business

RBI contingency reserves way below target

There’s no fixed percentage of profits to be transferred to reserves, which is what the proposed committee on Economic Capital Framework is now tasked with.

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The Reserve Bank of India. (File | Reuters)

By Sunitha natti
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: RBI may have built the highest reserves among central banks but ironically, it never met the contingency fund target set two decades ago!

In 1998, the central bank adopted RBI’s internal group chairman V Subrahmanyam’s recommendation to achieve contingency reserves at 12 per cent of total assets by 2005.

However, barring four years (FY02, FY03, FY09 and FY10)when reserves stood at a kissing distance of 11.7 per cent, 11.7 per cent, 11.9 per cent and 11.3 per cent of total assets, respectively – missing the 12 per cent band by a whisker – for the remaining 16 years, it was below and around 10 per cent. Now, it stands at 7.05 per cent.

Besides contingency fund, RBI also has Currency and Gold Revaluation Account worth Rs 6.9 lakh crore. At Rs 9.6 lakh crore, they account for 28 per cent of total assets, which appears high, but experts reckon that funds in CGRA are unrealised losses and gains, dependent on currency and gold prices, and not real money lying with RBI. Hence, they can’t be counted as reserves.

Looked in isolation, the contingency fund — to cover unexpected or unforeseen events like depreciation in the value of securities or exchange rate risks — appears inadequate, which is why RBI is locking horns with the government.

What’s missing though is, there’s no fixed percentage of profits to be transferred to reserves, which is what the proposed committee on Economic Capital Framework is now tasked with. “There are two complex, mathematical models under purview, which the committee has to decide up on,” sources told TNIE.
Worryingly, starting FY13, contingency reserves to total assets started heading south, perhaps following the Y H Malegam Committee recommendations, despite not adopting them.

The committee didn’t put a fixed target band, but suggested adequate amount of profits to be transferred every year towards contingency reserves. Interestingly, for three years , ie., FY13, FY14, and FY15, under former governor Raghuram Rajan, contingency reserves remained stagnant, as RBI transferred 100 per cent profits (excluding expenditure) to government.

Meanwhile, in order to meet internal capital expenditure and make investments in subsidiaries and associate institutions, RBI also apportions a part of the profits towards Asset Development Reserve (ADR) — which the Subrahmanyam group had set at 1 per cent of total assets.

The contingency reserve’s overall 12 per cent target is inclusive of one per cent of ADR.“On the suggestion by the statutory auditors, the Bank has been pursuing a pro-active policy of strengthening the Contingency Reserve and has accordingly set an indicative target of 12 per cent of the size of the Bank’s assets to be achieved by 2005, subject to review if considered essential,” RBI’s 1998 annual reported noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • M G Warrier
    Media has been trying to black out this part of the story
    8 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp