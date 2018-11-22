RBI contingency reserves way below target

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: RBI may have built the highest reserves among central banks but ironically, it never met the contingency fund target set two decades ago!

In 1998, the central bank adopted RBI’s internal group chairman V Subrahmanyam’s recommendation to achieve contingency reserves at 12 per cent of total assets by 2005.

However, barring four years (FY02, FY03, FY09 and FY10)when reserves stood at a kissing distance of 11.7 per cent, 11.7 per cent, 11.9 per cent and 11.3 per cent of total assets, respectively – missing the 12 per cent band by a whisker – for the remaining 16 years, it was below and around 10 per cent. Now, it stands at 7.05 per cent.

Besides contingency fund, RBI also has Currency and Gold Revaluation Account worth Rs 6.9 lakh crore. At Rs 9.6 lakh crore, they account for 28 per cent of total assets, which appears high, but experts reckon that funds in CGRA are unrealised losses and gains, dependent on currency and gold prices, and not real money lying with RBI. Hence, they can’t be counted as reserves.

Looked in isolation, the contingency fund — to cover unexpected or unforeseen events like depreciation in the value of securities or exchange rate risks — appears inadequate, which is why RBI is locking horns with the government.

What’s missing though is, there’s no fixed percentage of profits to be transferred to reserves, which is what the proposed committee on Economic Capital Framework is now tasked with. “There are two complex, mathematical models under purview, which the committee has to decide up on,” sources told TNIE.

Worryingly, starting FY13, contingency reserves to total assets started heading south, perhaps following the Y H Malegam Committee recommendations, despite not adopting them.

The committee didn’t put a fixed target band, but suggested adequate amount of profits to be transferred every year towards contingency reserves. Interestingly, for three years , ie., FY13, FY14, and FY15, under former governor Raghuram Rajan, contingency reserves remained stagnant, as RBI transferred 100 per cent profits (excluding expenditure) to government.

Meanwhile, in order to meet internal capital expenditure and make investments in subsidiaries and associate institutions, RBI also apportions a part of the profits towards Asset Development Reserve (ADR) — which the Subrahmanyam group had set at 1 per cent of total assets.

The contingency reserve’s overall 12 per cent target is inclusive of one per cent of ADR.“On the suggestion by the statutory auditors, the Bank has been pursuing a pro-active policy of strengthening the Contingency Reserve and has accordingly set an indicative target of 12 per cent of the size of the Bank’s assets to be achieved by 2005, subject to review if considered essential,” RBI’s 1998 annual reported noted.