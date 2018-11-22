Home Business

Rupee hits near 12-week high; traders say RBI not seen in market

India imports more than two-third of its oil requirement and a fall in crude prices eases dollar demand from importers.

Published: 22nd November 2018 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Rupee

A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, August 13, 2018. (Photo | REUTERS)

By Reuters

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee rose to its highest in almost 12 weeks on Thursday as global oil prices eased further.

The rupee strengthened past the psychological 71-to-the-dollar mark, climbing to as much as 70.9175, the highest since Sept. 3 and compared to its previous close of 71.46 on Tuesday. It was trading at 70.93 to the dollar at 1033 GMT.

The foreign exchange market was closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.

India imports more than two-third of its oil requirement and a fall in crude prices eases dollar demand from importers.

The Reserve Bank of India was not seen intervening in the spot forex market to contain the sharp rise in the rupee, two dealers said.

"Traders are unwinding long dollar positions," said a foreign bank dealer.

Oil prices fell after U.S. crude inventories swelled to their highest since December, stoking concerns about a global glut but OPEC talk of an output reduction limited the losses.

Benchmark Brent was down 67 cents at USD 62.82 a barrel by 0904 GMT, after dropping as much as USD 1 earlier in the session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Rupee USD to INR INR Exchange Rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp