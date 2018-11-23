Home Business

CCEA extends norms for mandatory food packaging in jute

The CCEA approved that '100 per cent of food grains and 20 per cent of sugar shall be packed in diversified jute bags.'

Published: 23rd November 2018 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

The jute industry is predominantly dependent on the government sector.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major relief to over 3.7 lakh workers engaged in the jute industry, the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved the extension of norms for mandatory packaging in jute materials under the Jute Packaging Material (JPM) Act, 1987. 

The CCEA approved that “100 per cent of food grains and 20 per cent of sugar shall be packed in diversified jute bags”. Initially, 10 per cent of the indents of jute bags for packing food grains would be placed through a reverse auction on the Government e-Market (GeM) portal. This will gradually usher in a regime of price discovery, according to an official statement.

Earlier, it was compulsory to pack 90 per cent of food grains and 20 per cent of sugar in jute bags. The jute industry is predominantly dependent on the government sector, which purchases jute bags worth more than Rs 6,500 crore every year for packing food grains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jute Jute packaging Food packaging

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp