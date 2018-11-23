Home Business

Fresh hiring in IT sector poised for an upward spiral in 2019

According to the India Skills Report released Thursday, about 64 per cent of employers have a positive outlook on hiring in 2019.

Published: 23rd November 2018 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

Image used for representation only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a tepid job market for senior roles, the growing appetite for fresh hiring is likely to push up the overall hiring intent in 2019. The job market may see a growth of 4.1 per cent in a 2018-19 financial year (FY19) as compared to 3.3 per cent in the previous fiscal, on the back of a spurt in demand for fresh talent in tech roles across sectors, analysts say.

However, the growth would still remain below the FY16 levels, when growth was the highest at 4.2 per cent, they say. According to the India Skills Report released Thursday, about 64 per cent of employers have a positive outlook on hiring in 2019. The intent for fresh hiring has more than doubled to 15 per cent in 2019 from a mere seven per cent in 2017.

XPRESS ILLUSTRATION

“It is encouraging to see a positive hiring intent this year and even more to see tech hiring getting back in action,” PeopleStrong co-founder and CEO Pankaj Bansal said, adding that the rise in hiring intent was not limited to organisations of a certain size, but was spread across companies of different sizes and sectors. 


The report also highlighted that tech hiring is set to make a comeback in the coming year and jobs related to cybersecurity, cloud computing, credit analysis, et cetera, in the space of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will be the most sought-after ones across sectors including the information technology, retail, healthcare, education, infrastructure and manufacturing.

During the July-September quarter of the current financial year, Tata Consultancy Services recorded a net addition of 10,227 employees — the highest in 12 quarters — with a majority being freshers, pointed out Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & managing director, TCS. “We see that the demand for services and demand for enhanced technology going together, which merits these hiring,” he said in the recent post-earnings conference call.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hiring Job Recruitment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp