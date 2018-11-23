Fresh hiring in IT sector poised for an upward spiral in 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a tepid job market for senior roles, the growing appetite for fresh hiring is likely to push up the overall hiring intent in 2019. The job market may see a growth of 4.1 per cent in a 2018-19 financial year (FY19) as compared to 3.3 per cent in the previous fiscal, on the back of a spurt in demand for fresh talent in tech roles across sectors, analysts say.

However, the growth would still remain below the FY16 levels, when growth was the highest at 4.2 per cent, they say. According to the India Skills Report released Thursday, about 64 per cent of employers have a positive outlook on hiring in 2019. The intent for fresh hiring has more than doubled to 15 per cent in 2019 from a mere seven per cent in 2017.

XPRESS ILLUSTRATION

“It is encouraging to see a positive hiring intent this year and even more to see tech hiring getting back in action,” PeopleStrong co-founder and CEO Pankaj Bansal said, adding that the rise in hiring intent was not limited to organisations of a certain size, but was spread across companies of different sizes and sectors.



The report also highlighted that tech hiring is set to make a comeback in the coming year and jobs related to cybersecurity, cloud computing, credit analysis, et cetera, in the space of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will be the most sought-after ones across sectors including the information technology, retail, healthcare, education, infrastructure and manufacturing.

During the July-September quarter of the current financial year, Tata Consultancy Services recorded a net addition of 10,227 employees — the highest in 12 quarters — with a majority being freshers, pointed out Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & managing director, TCS. “We see that the demand for services and demand for enhanced technology going together, which merits these hiring,” he said in the recent post-earnings conference call.