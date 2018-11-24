Home Business

Jet Airways suspends complimentary lounge services for JetPrivilege platinum, gold members in economy class

The revised complimentary lounge access policy, which is not applicable for flights operated by its codeshare partner carrier, will come into effect from December 1.

Published: 24th November 2018 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Jet Airways aircraft used for representation. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cash-starved private carrier Jet Airways has temporarily suspended its complimentary lounge services to JetPrivilege platinum and gold members travelling in economy class, as it battles high operations cost due to increased jet fuel prices and falling rupee.

The revised complimentary lounge access policy, which is not applicable for flights operated by its codeshare partner carrier, will come into effect from December 1, Jet Airways said in a communication to customers on its website.

"Effective December 1, we have revised our complimentary lounge access policy for guests travelling in economy.

Complimentary lounge access for JetPrivilege platinum and gold members travelling in economy will be temporarily suspended," it said.

Queries sent to Jet Airways spokesperson on this issue remained unanswered.

These services, however, will continue to be provided to customers travelling in the first and business class across Jet Airways domestic and international network, the airline said.

The move comes weeks after Travel Food Services (TFS), the firm that operates the lounge at Mumbai airport, discontinued the facility for Jet Airways passengers due to non-payment of dues.

The Naresh Goyal-controlled full service carrier, partially owned by Etihad Airways of Abu Dhabi, has posted a net loss of Rs 1,261 crore in the September quarter, as the tough operating environment for the aviation industry continues to impact.

This was the third successive quarterly loss for Jet Airways, which is struggling to raise capital to keep itself afloat.

"In view of this extremely challenging operating environment, we at Jet Airways have had to take some unprecedented steps," the airline said in the communication.

One such step is suspension of these services for platinum and gold members of JetPrivilege travelling in economy class, it added.

Last week, airline chief executive officer Vinay Dube had said it was in "active discussion" with various investors to secure sustainable financing to navigate through current headwinds and create long-term growth.

The airline also said in the communication that Silver tier members starting their journey or transiting through Abu Dhabi will not be able to enjoy complimentary lounge access at Abu Dhabi airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jet Airways JetPrivilege members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp