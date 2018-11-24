Rush! IndiGo's Rs 899 ticket offer is fast running out

Home Business

Passengers stand at the ticket counter of Indigo Airlines at the airport on the outskirts of Agartala ( File photo| Reuters )

Low-cost air carrier IndiGo has announced a 5-day ‘Fare-tastic Winters!’ offer under which flight tickets can be booked for as low as Rs 899 for domestic flights and Rs 3,199 for international flights.

The offer began on November 21 and will close on November 25. The interested customers can be booked for travel from 6 December 2018 to 15 April 2019, IndiGo website said, adding discounts on seats will be subjected to availability.

Fares on Mumbai- Delhi start from Rs 1,899. Starting fares on some other IndiGo routes include Bengaluru- Ahmedabad Rs 1,999, Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Rs 2,199, Bengaluru-Bangkok Rs 5,999, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Rs 1,299, Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Rs 2,999, Mumbai Chennai Rs 2599, Mumbai- Delhi Rs 1,899, Mumbai-Surat Rs1,399, Delhi-Ahmedabad Rs 1,599, Delhi- Chennai Rs 2,899 and Delhi-Nagpur Rs 1,499, according to Indigo website.

“Our Sale will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, So kick-start winters with fares starting ₹899. Book your flights today!,” airline website announced the offer.

“IndiGo’s all-inclusive Rs 899 fare is valid for flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period. The offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than 15 April 2019,” IndiGo said.
 

