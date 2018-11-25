Home Business

Crude price drop to soothe even if USD 60/barrel is fleeting

The fall in price of crude oil this month — 22 per cent till date — and Friday’s plunge of Brent crude to $58.80 a barrel, come as a great comfort for India.

Published: 25th November 2018 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

By MC Vaijayanthi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The fall in price of crude oil this month — 22 per cent till date — and Friday’s plunge of Brent crude to $58.80 a barrel, come as a great comfort for India. From being pushed to the brink on retail fuel price front in September to fighting currency devaluation and Current Account Deficit (CAD) worries, there is cause for India to rejoice as rupee retracted from 74 to a dollar to 71. Retail fuel prices have also been coming down and these low prices should reflect soon as domestic prices follow the global product prices, in an average of 15 days.

“Markets have suddenly realised that demand is somewhat slowing down and on the supply side, things are looking brighter with production from Saudi Arabia, US and Russia going up. But, the key thing to watch out for would be the OPEC decision on December 6,” said K Ravichandran, senior vice-president, ICRA Ratings.

Expectations are that OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) could demand one-million-barrels-a-day production cut or even deeper. “Barring that, prices would remain soft. I think they will come down strongly on production cuts, I don’t think price below $60/barrel would be acceptable,” said Ravichandran.

Indications on what the Saudi or Russia would want may be known even ahead of the OPEC meet, as global leaders converge at Buenos Aires next week for the G-20 summit. “Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82. Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let’s go lower! (sic)” US president Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday. Not sure if Trump would carry this exuberance to G-20 next week with Western Texas Intermediate close to $50/b, but for now, like Trump thanking Saudi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reason to thank Trump himself for taking the oil price burden off his shoulders.

As a rule of thumb, a $1 drop in Indian basket saves us approximately $850-900 million (over the course of a year). “Just a few weeks ago, with oil over $80, India’s current account deficit was headed to around 2.8% of GDP for 2018/19. Now the trajectory is 2.2% and 2019/20 will be better if the impact is a full year. Note that this is not a forecast but merely to illustrate the size of the swing,” tweeted Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser to the government.

Luckily for India, the predictions for 2019 have also come in lower. JP Morgan has cut its outlook for oil and estimates an average price of $73 a barrel for 2019, down from $83.50, CNBC reported on Friday. Average for April-October this year has been $74.4/b.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
crude Crude oil

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp