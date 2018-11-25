Dismal jobs record could turn BJP’s 2019 waterloo

Gurbir Singh By

Express News Service

Not being able to tackle the serious problem of growing unemployment in Chhattisgarh, the BJP government did the next best thing – it created an air-conditioned library, called the Nalanda Parisar, for students to study for competitive exams. The state that has just completed polling has 25 lakh registered unemployed. The problem is so serious that the Opposition Congress and the Ajit Jogi-led alliance have both promised unemployment stipends of up to Rs 2,500 a month if voted to power.

In poll-bound Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and his ruling TRS party called for a snap election, confident that the slew of welfare schemes like the Rs1 lakh marriage dole for brides would see them through with a thumping majority. Suddenly, the large and growing unemployed youth in the state has become an opposition constituency, and KCR is now not sure anymore.

If the poll trends in these two states are any indicator, the failure to tackle joblessness will be among the most important issues the BJP and Narendra Modi will face in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sample how serious the problem is: when the Indian Railways advertised a slew of 1,00,000 jobs across categories in March this year, it received 28 million applications; or nearly 300 aspirants for each post. That’s competition for you!

POOR JOB CREATION

In mid-August, Narendra Modi, in an interview with ANI, dismissed these worries as an Opposition rant ahead of the elections and claimed 10 million jobs had been created over the last year in infrastructure, technology and tourism. Facts, however, belie this claim. Data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) for February-March this year shows there were 31 million active unemployed seeking jobs. According to CMIE, the unemployment rate by August 2018 had climbed to 6.32 per cent – almost double the unemployment rate of 3.4 per cent in July 2017.

Among the various estimates, the World Bank says that about 1.3 million working-age people are being added to India’s population every month, and about 8 million jobs need to be added on every year to keep the unemployment rate in check. According to CMIE, the country added only 1.43 million jobs in the calendar year 2017.

The perception in the street is worse, as providing jobs was a major plank for Narendra Modi’s election juggernaut. In a rally in Agra on November 22, 2013, the then PM-contestant promised to create 1 crore (10 million) jobs every year if voted to power. The BJP election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls for 2014 did one better – the party promised to create 250 million new jobs over 10 years!

Having created this groundswell of hope among the youths, disillusionment and non-performance is creating the kind of a backlash that more speeches and promises will not be able to deal with. There are 130 million first-time voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections — young people who tend to vote with their heads and hearts — and they turn out in large numbers. An online survey by LocalCircles on the NDA’s four-year performance showed that 54 per cent of the respondents believed the government had failed in reducing the unemployment rate.

SPEED BREAKERS

Why has job creation been so slow? The BJP-led government had launched a series of programmes designed to kickstart the economy and generate jobs. ‘Make in India’ was directed at boosting the neglected manufacturing sector’s share to about 25 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product by 2020 from a stagnant 15 per cent inherited from the Congress. The programme was a failure with manufacturing registering a dismal average growth of around 1.5 per cent over the last four-five years. Other flagship programmes like ‘Start-up India’ and ‘Digital India’ have gone the same way.

Finally, the debate is not only about job creation, but of job losses too. The two big disruptive policy initiatives – demonetisation and the single Goods and Services Tax (GST) – have both worked as speed breakers. The November 2016 withdrawal-of-big-notes shocker fractured thousands of small cash-based industries, disrupted farm operations and threw millions out of jobs. GST may have positive long-term benefits, but in the short term, it has set back business operations and taken away jobs.

In the immediate year after the November 2016 demonetisation, the economy is estimated to have lost 9 million jobs. Similar regressive policies like banning the trade and slaughter of old livestock have severely damaged the rural economy and traditional job-creating sectors like leather goods. In the election run-up, it is now the economic distress versus religious symbolism. It will be interesting to see which will prevail.

The CMIE data for February-March 2018 shows there were 31 million active unemployed persons seeking jobs. If the poll trends in Chhattisgarh and Telangana are any indicator, failure to tackle joblessness will be the most important issue the BJP will have to face.

Why job creation has been slow

● ‘Make in India’ was directed at boosting the manufacturing sector’s share to about 25% of GDP by 2020. The sector saw an average growth of around 1.5% over the last 4-5 years

● Similar was the

fate of ‘Start-up India’ and ‘Digital India’

● Note ban fractured small cash-based industries, throwing millions out of jobs

● GST has set back business operations and taken away jobs