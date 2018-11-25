Home Business

Insolvency code cleared Rs 3 lakh crore worth stressed assets: MCA Secretary

The estimated amount includes recoveries made via resolution plans and cases settled before admission by the National Company Law Tribunal under the code.

Published: 25th November 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas on Saturday said that the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) helped in directly and indirectly addressing stressed assets worth Rs 3 lakh crore in the last two years.

The estimated amount includes recoveries made via resolution plans and cases settled before admission by the National Company Law Tribunal (NLCT) under the code.

In the last two years, of the 9,000-odd cases referred to the NCLT under the IBC, over 3,500 cases have been resolved at the pre-admission stage, resulting in claims worth Rs 1.2 lakh crore getting settled, Srinivas said. Another Rs 1.2 lakh crore came from the resolution of cases under IBC, including those at a mature stage of being addressed under the law, taking the total amount of claims settled to Rs 2.4 lakh crore.

Srinivas added that many non-standard Non-Performing Asset accounts have been converted to standard accounts by virtue of borrowers paying back the overdue amount and that figure would be around Rs 45,000-50,000 crore. “...that makes the direct and indirect impact of IBC close to Rs 3 lakh crore, which is a huge amount,” he said.

Srinivas also urged the Committee of Creditors involved in a resolution process to be more responsive and make available in the public domain maximum amount of information in order to resolve matters transparently. He also expressed hope that the pending issues in the way of the resolution process would be settled in six months.

On the fate of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS), Srinivas said that 8-10 IL&FS subsidiaries will be up for sale shortly, as its State-appointed Board is exploring a turnaround scheme involving the sale of group companies. The Corporate Affairs Secretary added that the response to the offer for sale of two entities - IL&FS Securities Services Ltd and ISSL Settlement & Transaction Services Ltd - made earlier this month was overwhelming.

