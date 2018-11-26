Home Business

Fast track an investment plan, don’t play it by ear

While most objectives could be long-term, a plan must be designed to live through changing market conditions.

Published: 26th November 2018 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By pv subramanyam
Express News Service

A good, sound and durable investment plan starts by determining your objectives while understanding your likes, dislikes and any limitations or constraints that may exist. 

While most objectives could be long-term, a plan must be designed to live through changing market conditions. It must be able to prepare for unforeseen or unpleasant events along the way. If you have multiple goals (obvious when you are talking about a life time), each of them needs to be taken into consideration. Once developed and implemented, the plan will need to be reviewed at regular intervals.

Consideration should be given to your ‘time horizon’ for each goal within the big, broad plan. For example, if college education expenses will be incurred in 10 years, a house needs to be bought in 14 years and cars replaced every eight years, while retirement is 25 years away, then the plan needs to accordingly incorporate these different ‘time horizons’.

Building in your needs and ‘time horizons’ at frequent intervals will impact the investment strategy you select for different portions of your portfolio. 

The lesser the time to achieve a particular goal, the less the VOLATILITY (risk) you SHOULD want to take, because a significant drop in the portfolio may impact the amount of money available to withdraw to achieve that goal! Also, you may have withdrawn more, so that when the market rebounds, you do not have enough money to participate! It is also crucial to give some thought to your tolerance for market volatility and loss. You also need to assess your strength, ability to contribute money into the plan each year and your ability to step up the SIP, which a few fund houses allow. Higher returns often come with greater risk, so the trade-off needs to be chosen carefully.

Chalk out the plan

Without a plan, many investors take a haphazard approach to creating wealth by building a portfolio! This leads to buying the fad of the week or month, focusing on acquiring popular investments chosen by the television anchor! This is done without considering how the entire portfolio has to be created to meet the objectives. 

Mostly, the investors’ actions are influenced by factors like performance of the share market, indices and friends who claim to have done well. This means that now, there is a tendency to up the share market exposure when markets are moving higher (and cut exposure when markets are falling). This behaviour will lead to investors buying high and selling low and may ruin the carefully built portfolio.
Diversification is necessary

To achieve objectives over various periods of time — 3, 5, 10 and 25 years — your portfolio will have long-term and short-term debt products, liquid fund (emergency fund), equity funds, hybrid funds and gilt funds. It is the job of the adviser to tell you which product is for which goal. 

Obviously, the goals further away from today will have more equity and nearer goals will have lesser equity. Remember that it is the asset allocation choice that decides on the total return. In the long run, it is equity that will give you higher variation (sleepless nights), higher risk and higher returns.

Your portfolio’s risk is reduced by diversifying across asset classes (shares, bonds, real estate, metals) and also within each asset class (long bonds, short bonds, mid cap shares, large cap shares). 

Various asset classes and sectors of the market often perform differently from one another and diversification spreads this risk. Creating and owning a diversified portfolio with exposure to many asset classes allows you to meet your goals — assuming that you adhere to what is being told to you!

PV Subramanyam
writes at www.subramoney.com and has authored the best seller ‘Retire Rich - Invest Rs 40 a day’

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
investment plan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp