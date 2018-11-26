Home Business

G-secs, the safest bet

Safety’ and ‘risk’ are the two most important terms in the investment world.

Published: 26th November 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Private equity investments in India touched a whopping $6.3 billion in the first six months of this year. (File photo: EPS)

By Rajas Kelkar
Express News Service

Safety’ and ‘risk’ are the two most important terms in the investment world. If you delve deeper and talk to more learned people in the financial markets, they go with the phrase ‘greed and fear’. There is always a quest for safety when it comes to money.

Most Indians love to own tangible assets. Something they can see or hold in physical form. Gold and property account for nearly 80 per cent of assets in Indian households.
When it comes to safety, a sovereign bond can be called as the safest financial instrument. This is an instrument that the government uses to borrow money from the market for expenditure. These are also called government bonds or securities or G-Secs. It simply means that you are lending money to the government at a pre-determined interest rate. It is called the coupon rate. The interest rate guarantee given by the government cannot fail. If the government fails to pay you the interest rate, it means the country has collapsed. This, hence, can be called a safe investment.

From time to time, the Reserve Bank of India auctions treasury bills or T-bills of varying maturities or time frames.

Thus far, these government securities were mostly bought by only large banks looking to keep their surplus funds or to meet the capital adequacy rules. These rules mandate that banks set aside a portion of every rupee they lend. There are debt mutual funds that put unitholders’ money into government securities. Nearly half of the mutual fund money of `25 trillion (`25 lakh crore) is invested in these securities. So, if you own a debt fund or a balanced fund, you are indirectly holding government bonds or lending money to the government.

What is new then?

Recently, stock exchanges like the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange have launched an app that allows retail investors to buy government securities directly. You can use your trading and Demat accounts to submit your bid in the primary market, just like an initial public offering of equity. You will be notified if you are allotted a bond. A trading or Demat account is mandatory to apply for these bonds.

The interest amount is directly credited to your bank according to the applicable coupon rate every year. There is no tax deducted at source unlike a fixed deposit, according to information available.
However, you can buy only when the government announces an auction of the bonds in the primary market. There is a secondary market where these bonds are listed, but the trading activity in bonds is largely institutional. Also, market lots are not like equity and easy to buy or sell for an ordinary investor. This may change if more retail investors buy government bonds though. For now, it is an illiquid secondary market. That means, once you buy a government bond of 1 year or 3 years or 5 years or 10 years, you may have to hold on to it.

What it means really
The popularity of gold tops most other assets. The Indian public owns three times more gold than America, which is the largest sovereign accumulator of gold at over 8,000 tonnes. Even if some portion of that money comes into financial instruments like government bonds, it can make a huge difference to the retail bond market and give it a depth. A vibrant secondary bond market is something India needs to fuel future economic growth. If the government and quality businesses can borrow money from financial markets swiftly, it will also give space to banks to fund future growth projects.

This opens a great avenue for the people who are worried about risks in financial markets. Government bonds are the safest financial instruments. If you have surplus cash from inheritance or property sale, you may want to consider parking your money into these instead of hunting for another property. If you own a lot of gold, you may want to consider selling a part of that investing and putting it in the government bonds instead.  

From an ordinary investor’s standpoint, the government bond market can be that ‘guaranteed’ return investment that you always seek. This is because it is backed by a sovereign guarantee.  
(The author is a publisher and founder at Simplus Information Services Pvt Ltd)

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
investment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp