InterGlobe Aviation chairman Devadas Mallya passes away

Published: 26th November 2018 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

An IndiGo aircraft (Image used for representational purpose only)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Devadas Mallya Mangalore, chairman of the company that operates IndiGo airline, died in Delhi on Sunday, a regulator filing said.

Mangalore was also a non-executive independent director of InterGlobe Aviation. In a filing to the BSE, InterGlobe Aviation informed about the "sad and sudden demise of Devadas Mallya Mangalore ".

Mallya's death is an irreparable loss to the company and all the directors and employees of the company convey their deepest condolences to his family, it added.

Other board members of InterGlobe Aviation include promoters Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, Non Executive Independent Director Anupam Khanna and Non Executive Director Rohini Bhatia.

He had served as chairman and managing director of Bank of Baroda and Bank of Maharashtra.

