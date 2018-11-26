Home Business

No plans to introduce SsangYong brand to US market soon: M&M

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra had last year indicated that M&M might introduce SMC models to the American market, while inaugurating a new $230 million plant in Detroit. 

Published: 26th November 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Goenka

Pawan Goenka, M&M managing director

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Mahindra and Mahindra’s (M&M) Korean subsidiary Ssangong Motor Company (SMC) will not be foraying into the United States (US) market anytime soon, with the Indian auto major deciding to hold back plans to introduce Ssangyong products to the US. 

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of Mahindra’s new SUV — Alturas G4 — M&M managing director Pawan Goenka responded to queries on Ssangyong by disclosing that there were no plans to change the Korean brand’s name. 

“If we had done the launch of SsangYong in the US we probably would have launched it with a different name...in fact we have decided right now to put it on hold (US launch),” Goenka added. M&M had acquired SMC in 2011. 

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra had last year indicated that M&M might introduce SMC models to the American market, while inaugurating a new $230 million plant in Detroit. 

As far as the name change is concerned, Goenka observed that the jury was still out for now. “Our global distributors are against it. As of now we have not decided on it, as this matter is not in our priority list right now,” he said. 

The company is also not considering launching Ssangyong in India anytime soon. “In the short term to medium term horizon we don’t see SsangYong brand coming here.... As long as we are able to get the connect with Korean manufacturing and engineering, I don’t think we need to bring SsangYong brand here,” Goenka noted.

M&M currently sells the Alturas G4 in Korea under Ssangyong’s Rexton brand, but has launched the product under the M&M badge here. The company is also planning to launch the upcoming compact SUV code-named S201, based on SsangYong Tivoli, under the Mahindra brand.

“To establish a new brand in any new market is huge effort and not something that can easily work. Many well known big SUV brands have not been able to sell (in India). It is a wise thing for us to do,” Goenka said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SsangYong Mahindra and Mahindra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp