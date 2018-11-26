Home Business

Snapdeal unveils 'Brand Shield' to help firms fight counterfeits

The programme is aimed at enabling a structured interaction between the platform and brands with regard to any intellectual property (IP) issues flagged by the brand, it added.

Published: 26th November 2018 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Snapdeal (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: E-commerce major Snapdeal Monday said it has launched 'Brand Shield', an anti-counterfeiting programme to help brands report counterfeit products being sold on its platform.

The programme has been designed based on the inputs received from various brand owners, Snapdeal said in a statement.

The programme is aimed at enabling a structured interaction between the platform and brands with regard to any intellectual property (IP) issues flagged by the brand, it added.

Under Brand Shield, there will be an online, triple-check point process for brands to report any violation of their IP rights in terms of trademark, copyright, patent or concerns related to design.

Brands can also list specific issues relating to unlawful copying of logos, brand images, design features and packaging by sellers listed on Snapdeal's platform.

Brands will be required to establish their ownership of the IP, identify the listing of concern through proof and state their claim of infringement.

The statement said designated teams at Snapdeal will review every report of IP infringement submitted through Brand Shield.

Upon verification of the accuracy and adequacy of the information provided by the brand, Snapdeal will take down the listing within one business day, it added.

In continuation of current practice, Snapdeal will also continue to de-list products/ listings in compliance with any directions or orders passed by the courts and other relevant authorities, the statement said.

"The issue of unscrupulous sellers misusing online marketplaces to sell fake goods is a global problem.

Brand Shield is part of our ongoing initiatives to collaborate with brands owners to combat counterfeits and infringement offences," a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

Snapdeal, an online marketplace, acts as an intermediary connecting buyers and independent third party sellers.

It also prohibits the sale of counterfeit products on its marketplace and any sellers found in violation are penalised as per the terms of agreements with the sellers, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 E-commerce Snapdeal Brand Shield anti-counterfeiting programme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp