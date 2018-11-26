Home Business

‘What impacts underlying price of the stock will impact ETF’

Government of India’s disinvestment through Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) route is back again.

Published: 26th November 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Government of India’s disinvestment through Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) route is back again. The third follow on fund offer of CPSE ETF is slated to open for subscription this week. The fund plans to raise Rs 8,000 crore with a greenshoe option to retain oversubscription. The government has decided to give a 4.5 per cent discount to the average traded price of ETF, which comes with a very low expense ratio of 0.0095 per cent per annum. M C Vaijayanthi of TNIE spoke to Vishal Jain, Head (ETF), Reliance Nippon Lift AMC, to find out more about the FFO3..
 

Vishal Jain

Tell us about the change in composition of ETF. There have been some exclusions and additions, and it is energy heavy.
The government is always in infrastructure segment, it is not going to be interested in making toothpastes. So, they will be industries that need huge amounts of money and infrastructure — OIL in exploration, an oil marketing company (IOC), a utility (NTPC). These are different players within energy. Energy per se is a big term. Its weightage, at 63 per cent, is big. But they are different kinds of players. These are good companies, monopolies in their industry, Maharatnas and Navratnas, well managed. They will generate cash, and are heavy dividend-paying companies.
 
This basket has dividend yield of over 5 per cent, but will it sustain?
Compared to Nifty dividend yield of 1.5 per cent, the CPSE ETF dividend yield is over 5 per cent. There is a criteria for stock selection that says companies that give a particular per cent of dividend alone can be in … if they don’t meet the criteria, they will be removed from the index. These are cash-rich companies. They have money to pay that kind of dividend.

But, what about regulatory risks? OMCs took a beating from the retail fuel subsidy. There is also a fear of some of the stocks in the index coming up with follow on offers independently like NTPC?
First, one day these stocks will turn. Either the stocks were not rightly valued before 2017 or there is an issue with the valuation now. It is not that these companies are not doing well. If there is a reversal in government decision on fuel price, these stocks will shoot up again.
On the issue of follow on offer, investors have been consistently telling the government that there has to be a gap in disinvestment. Anything that impacts the underlying price of the stock will impact the ETF. But it has only a certain weightage. NTPC weightage is only 20 per cent, rest of the stocks make up 80 per cent.
 
Concor, GAIL and Engineers India excluded. What are the benchmarks for inclusion or exclusion of a stock?
One of the primary reasons was that with the three companies, government had hit the disinvestment limit, and we couldn’t do much about that. There is a big replacement pool (of PSU companies), and they are also very good companies. I don’t see much trouble with the index. And there is no risk at all.

Last one year, the returns have been negative compared to Nifty. What is the outlook and what do you tell the investors?
We are telling them that fundamentally, these companies are good, and whether someone was valuing it wrong two years ago or now. The gap has already started narrowing (between fund returns and Nifty returns). My job as a fund manager is to ensure that the basket of companies I give is good. It is a matter of time before it starts moving.
 
There are inevitable comparisons being made with the Bharat ETF, what would you say about that?
I won’t say anything bad about them… they had these three private sector stocks they had to divest, that they put it in the index. If I want to do a diversified (investment), I will do Nifty. That doesn’t have a theme, whereas it is very clear this is a CPSE fund. I tell them if you want to buy an Indian story, government story, then invest. It is a theme, very much a theme. You can put a small portion of your portfolio in that. If you think all these sectors like energy and others included here are going to grow, then this is going to grow. We never compared, and don’t think there is a comparison to be made at all.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp