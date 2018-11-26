Home Business

Yes Bank's Kapoor family repays Rs 400 crore to two mutual funds

The entities are understood to be linked to the close family members of Rana Kapoor, the chief executive and one of the promoters of the bank.

Published: 26th November 2018 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Yes Bank

File Image of Yes Bank for representational purpose

By PTI

MUMBAI: Entities linked to one of the promoters of Yes Bank have paid Rs 400 crore to two mutual funds from whom they had raised funds by pledging shares.

The entities are understood to be linked to the close family members of Rana Kapoor, the chief executive and one of the promoters of the bank.

While Rana Kapoor and his family own 9.8 per cent, Madhu Kapur, his sister-in-law and the widow of the 26/11 victim Ashok Kapur and her family, own around 9 per cent in the fifth largest private sector lender.

The Kapoor family paid Rs 200 crore each to Reliance Mutual Fund and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, sources said Monday, adding this was a prepayment of the due amount.

With this payment, the overall outstanding of the promoter group's borrowing has come down to Rs 1,400 crore, they addded.

The promoter group entities are understood to have borrowed by pledging shares for investing in other ventures and have paid off once the adequate liquidity was available, they said.

After the Reserve Bank in September shot down a three-year-term re-appointment of Rana Kapoor as MD and CEO, to January 31, 2019, the share price of the bank has more than halved, which raised concerns among the mutual funds, as the shares were the primary security against which the loans were given and fund houses feared booking mark-to-market losses.

Kapoor reportedly invited the regulatory ire after the bank had under-reported NPAs worth over Rs 10,000 crore for consecutive years in FY16 and FY17.

The monetary authority officially gave no reason for its decision though.

The overall security cover is valued at Rs 5,000 crore at the current stock price, which is over three times the outstanding, the sources claimed.

Though it is not exactly known at what price the shares were trading when they were pledged or when the money was raised.

Kapoor had said he did not intend to sell his holding in the bank, even after he leaves the bank.

A news report Monday said there was no breach of convenants in borrowing against shares done by the promoters/promoter family and added the scrip may witness choppy trade.

The Yes Bank scrip tanked 3.9 percent to Rs 187.95 on the BSE as against a 1.07 percent rally on the benchmark, making it the biggest loser on the benchmark and way below the 52-week high of Rs 404.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Mutual Fund Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund Yes Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp