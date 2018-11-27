Home Business

Indian-origin Neeraj Arora quits as WhatsApp Chief Business Officer

Neeraj has quit saying he needs time off for personal reasons

Published: 27th November 2018 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

WhatsApp

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: In yet another high-profile exit at WhatsApp, its Indian-origin Chief Business Officer Neeraj Arora has quit, saying he needs "time off to recharge and spend time with family".

Arora has been with WhatsApp since 2011 -- well before the mobile messaging service's $19 billion acquisition by Facebook.

An alumnus of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Arora played a key role in closing the acquisition of WhatsApp. He worked with Google before joining WhatsApp.

"It is hard to believe that it has been seven years since Jan (Koum) and Brian (Acton) got me onboard at WhatsApp, and it has been one hell of a ride," Arora said in a post on Tuesday.

"I am deeply indebted to Jan and Brian, who entrusted me to be their business companion for so many years," he added.

In a jolt to Facebook in May, WhatsApp co-founder and CEO Koum decided to move on amid reports that he had a difference of opinion with parent company Facebook over data privacy, encryption and other issues.

Arora was rumoured to be the frontrunner to replace Koum as CEO. Another WhatsAppAco-founder Acton made his highly-publicised exit from Facebook in 2017.

"It's time to move on, but I can not be more proud of how WhatsApp continues to touch people in so many different ways every day," Arora said.

"I am confident that WhatsApp will continue to be the simple, secure and trusted communication product for years to come," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WhatsApp Whatsapp Chief Business Officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
26/11: A tribute from TNIE
Madhya Pradesh elections: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
The capital city of Odisha is all geared up for the grand opening ceremony of Hockey World Cup 2018. The opening ceremony will carry a central message of 'oneness'. Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, music composer AR Rahman, and renowned actor Madhuri Dixit are going to be the center of attraction during the much-awaited opening ceremony of the event. (EPS | Biswanath Swain)
Hockey World Cup 2018: Bhubaneswar geared for start-studded Grand opening ceremony
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 27, 1947
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp