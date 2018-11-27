Home Business

Infosys doubles salary of upskilled employees in anti-attrition move

The firm's 'bridge-to-consult' programme to target young employees who have spent three years with the organisation.

Published: 27th November 2018 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Infosys, one of the biggest IT companies in India, is doubling pay packages for employees who successfully complete its new 'bridge programme'. This is an attempt by the firm to reduce attrition at the junior level.

Infosys has been facing high rates of attrition among the juniors with a 20 per cent hike in recent times, Times of India reported.

The company started their 'bridge-to-consult' programme this year to target young employees who on average have spent three years with the organisation.

The programme, aimed to move employees to the consulting side, includes a test and three-month curriculum. Following the tenure, the employee will have to undergo a six-month internship with a consulting project and once that's over, the new salary structure will kick in.

"We are focused on creating a flexible internal marketplace for our talent to grow, instead of them leaving to join, say, an MBA course. These programmes provide people with alternative career growth opportunities," Krish Shankar, head of human resources was quoted as saying in the report.

Infosys claimed that employees who completed these programmes have seen a salary rise by 80-120 per cent. Almost 400 people have been trained under these programmes till date.

Several Indian IT firms, including TCS and Wipro, are coming up with methods to skill employees in fields of consulting, automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to reduce attrition levels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infosys double salary bridge programme attrition infosys attrition doubling pay package

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp