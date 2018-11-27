Infosys doubles salary of upskilled employees in anti-attrition move

By Online Desk

Infosys, one of the biggest IT companies in India, is doubling pay packages for employees who successfully complete its new 'bridge programme'. This is an attempt by the firm to reduce attrition at the junior level.

Infosys has been facing high rates of attrition among the juniors with a 20 per cent hike in recent times, Times of India reported.

The company started their 'bridge-to-consult' programme this year to target young employees who on average have spent three years with the organisation.

The programme, aimed to move employees to the consulting side, includes a test and three-month curriculum. Following the tenure, the employee will have to undergo a six-month internship with a consulting project and once that's over, the new salary structure will kick in.

"We are focused on creating a flexible internal marketplace for our talent to grow, instead of them leaving to join, say, an MBA course. These programmes provide people with alternative career growth opportunities," Krish Shankar, head of human resources was quoted as saying in the report.

Infosys claimed that employees who completed these programmes have seen a salary rise by 80-120 per cent. Almost 400 people have been trained under these programmes till date.

Several Indian IT firms, including TCS and Wipro, are coming up with methods to skill employees in fields of consulting, automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to reduce attrition levels.