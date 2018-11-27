Home Business

Morgan Stanley stays overweight on emerging markets including India

MUMBAI: Global investment bank Morgan Stanley has upgraded emerging markets including India to overweight in its assessment of economies and stocks that would perform well in 2019, in preference to the US that year. It said the GDP growth and earnings growth differentials of emerging markets should narrow in future in comparison with the US, and valuations have “de-rated” in emerging markets and Japan to “sufficiently compensate for many key uncertainties”.

“Alongside a managed slowdown in China, our economists are particularly upbeat on India and Indonesia, which will benefit from easier external conditions and macro-financial policies positioned for sustainable growth,” Morgan Stanley analysts said in a report. 

It said India seems to be seeing nascent recovery in capex spending. This makes India a key overweight country alongside Brazil, Thailand and Indonesia. “Our key Overweights in EM — India and Brazil, two of our key OWs going into 2019 — still look under-owned compared to their historical ranges, whilst EM fund managers’ positions are at a five-year high in Mexico,” it pointed out. 

It has flagged key risks from external factors, higher oil prices, a stronger US dollar and tightening in financial conditions. On the positive side, it said, “Our economist Upasana Chachra maintains a constructive stance on India’s macro outlook as policy decisions remain supportive of improving the productivity dynamic, with no evident signs of misallocation in the form of higher inflation or deficits.”  
Though it mentioned state elections as a political risk event, Morgan Stanley stressed on the macro outlook and government’s policy action to keep up the fiscal policy trend, stance on real rates, and the trend in labour markets.

Among the Indian stocks that figure in the report’s ex-Japan key focus list are GAIL, TCS, ICICI Bank, and L&T.

What was flagged

  • Risks from external factors 
  • Higher oil prices
  • A stronger US dollar
  • Tightening of financial conditions
