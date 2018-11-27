Home Business

OYO appoints Max Healthcare's Rohit Kapoor CEO of new real estate business

Kapoor will be entrusted with the responsibility to drive new real estate business opportunities which will include exploring new domains and categories and other strategic initiatives, OYO said.

Published: 27th November 2018 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

OYO

Image for representational purpose. ( Photo | Facebook/@oyorooms)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hospitality firm OYO Tuesday said it has appointed Max Healthcare Executive Director Rohit Kapoor as the chief executive officer (CEO) of its new real estate businesses, effective December 6.

Kapoor will be entrusted with the responsibility to drive new real estate business opportunities which will include exploring new domains and categories and other strategic initiatives, OYO said in a statement.

He will also be responsible for growing OYO's business in India as well as across international markets, through strategic partnerships and investment opportunities, it added.

Kapoor will be reporting to OYO Hotels & Homes Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal, the statement said.

"We recently announced our foray into long-term rentals, with the launch of OYO Living, which marks a key milestone as we embark on our journey towards becoming India's biggest provider of housing, consolidating our position as a category innovator and leader," Agarwal said.

While the company continues to grow its hospitality business, new real estate initiatives, such as this, will play a key role in driving the next wave of growth at OYO, he added.

"With Rohit (Kapoor) taking on this mantle, we are confident that he will be able to help OYO Hotels & Homes set new benchmarks in the accommodation business and evaluate new opportunities in the real estate industry," Agarwal said.

Before this, Kapoor has been the executive director and a member on the board of Max Healthcare, a joint venture between Max India and Life Healthcare, South Africa, stated OYO.

"I'm thrilled to join OYO's mission of upgrading different forms of real estate and creating unique accommodations experiences, and partner with Ritesh in driving the next wave of growth at OYO," Rohit Kapoor said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Kapoor Max Healthcare OYO Rooms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp