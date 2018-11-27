Home Business

PE players shift focus to commercial realty

In the last one year, bank credit to commercial real estate has come down. 2015 was the last year when lending was seeing a growth in double digit.

Published: 27th November 2018 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

As banks tighten purse strings and lending to commercial real estate contracts, private equity players and venture capitalists are shifting their focus from residential projects to commercial ones where risks are lower, returns higher and deals much more lucrative.

The realty sector has seen a heavy inflow of funds from private equity and foreign institutional investors (FII) over the last one year. In the first three quarters, this investment stood at Rs 37,815 crore, with the third quarter alone seeing fund inflow to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore. What is interesting is that out of this corpus, the commercial office asset class accounted for nearly two-thirds of the volume during the quarter at Rs 7,140 crore.

“This is the right time to pick stocks in commercial real estate where valuations are attractive, and demand higher. Also, the segment has fewer risks and hassles than the residential segment. Going forward, the next two-three quarters will see a spike in PE deals in the commercial space,” a senior executive from Blackstone Group LP said. 

In July, private equity giant Blackstone Group LP inked a deal to buy a commercial property in Chennai from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 850 crore. Tamarind, another PE firm announced last month that it would buy debentures worth Rs 740 crore from Indiabulls Real Estate. According to sources, even Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, which recently pulled out of an initial agreement to pick up a significant minority stake in Bengaluru-based real estate developer Prestige Estates, is now looking for commercial projects.

Another reason why private equity firms are more interested in the commercial space is that banks have become reluctant to lend to the realty sector in general and the commercial segment in particular, forcing developers to sweeten the deal for the PE investors.

“In the last one year, bank credit to commercial real estate has come down. 2015 was the last year when lending was seeing a growth in double digit. This gives more headroom for PE firms,” said a senior executive from Xander Investment Management Pte Ltd, a PE arm of Xander group. In October, the firm signed its first significant commercial office deal in Hyderabad, agreeing to invest $350 million for the development and subsequent acquisition of Phoenix Group’s project, during which the firm said that they would focus mainly on the commercial space.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
realty sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp