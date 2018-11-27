PE players shift focus to commercial realty

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

As banks tighten purse strings and lending to commercial real estate contracts, private equity players and venture capitalists are shifting their focus from residential projects to commercial ones where risks are lower, returns higher and deals much more lucrative.

The realty sector has seen a heavy inflow of funds from private equity and foreign institutional investors (FII) over the last one year. In the first three quarters, this investment stood at Rs 37,815 crore, with the third quarter alone seeing fund inflow to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore. What is interesting is that out of this corpus, the commercial office asset class accounted for nearly two-thirds of the volume during the quarter at Rs 7,140 crore.

“This is the right time to pick stocks in commercial real estate where valuations are attractive, and demand higher. Also, the segment has fewer risks and hassles than the residential segment. Going forward, the next two-three quarters will see a spike in PE deals in the commercial space,” a senior executive from Blackstone Group LP said.

In July, private equity giant Blackstone Group LP inked a deal to buy a commercial property in Chennai from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 850 crore. Tamarind, another PE firm announced last month that it would buy debentures worth Rs 740 crore from Indiabulls Real Estate. According to sources, even Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, which recently pulled out of an initial agreement to pick up a significant minority stake in Bengaluru-based real estate developer Prestige Estates, is now looking for commercial projects.

Another reason why private equity firms are more interested in the commercial space is that banks have become reluctant to lend to the realty sector in general and the commercial segment in particular, forcing developers to sweeten the deal for the PE investors.

“In the last one year, bank credit to commercial real estate has come down. 2015 was the last year when lending was seeing a growth in double digit. This gives more headroom for PE firms,” said a senior executive from Xander Investment Management Pte Ltd, a PE arm of Xander group. In October, the firm signed its first significant commercial office deal in Hyderabad, agreeing to invest $350 million for the development and subsequent acquisition of Phoenix Group’s project, during which the firm said that they would focus mainly on the commercial space.