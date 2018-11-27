Home Business

RBI Governor to submit written answers to questions raised by MPs

The RBI Governor also told the Members of Parliament that credit growth was 15 per cent and the impact of November 2016 demonetisation has a transient impact on the economy.

Published: 27th November 2018 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Urjit Patel

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel.| Reuters File Photo

By PTI

NEW DELHI: RBI Governor Urjit Patel Tuesday committed to a parliamentary committee to give in writing his views on some of the controversial issues, which may include the government citing never-used powers to get the central bank on the discussion table, said sources.

Patel, who appeared before the 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, said the economy would get a boost from oil prices cooling off from four-year highs and said fundamentals were "robust", they said.

The RBI Governor also told the Members of Parliament that credit growth was 15 per cent and the impact of November 2016 demonetisation has a transient impact on the economy.

Patel was earlier scheduled to appear before the panel on November 12.

He, however, did not answer specific questions on the government invoking Section 7 of the RBI Act, NPAs, the autonomy of the central bank and other contentious issues, sources said.

Sources said Patel made a presentation about the state of the economy as well about the world economy to the committee and several members asked questions.

His views on the economy were "optimistic".

"He stayed clear of controversial questions like government invoking special powers, instead he gave intelligent replies without saying anything," they said.

Members also asked questions on the implementation of the Basel III capital adequacy norms for banks.

To this, a source said the Governor replied that adherence to the global norms was India's commitment to G-20 nations.

Another source said that as there were a large number of questions, the Governor was asked to file written replies in 10-15 days.

The RBI Governor appeared before the panel days after the RBI's face-off with the finance ministry over issues ranging from the appropriate size of reserves to be maintained by the central bank to easing of lending norms for small and medium enterprises.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is also a member of the committee headed by senior Congress leader and former Union minister M Veerappa Moily.

India's banking system, particularly state-owned banks, are grappling with huge bad loans.

Recently, there has been a liquidity crisis for the important NBFC sector following re-payment default by IL&FS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Governor Urjit Patel Veerappa Moily

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp