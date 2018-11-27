Urjit Patel appears before Parliamentary panel, seeks 10 days for written reply

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The RBI governor Urjit patel, who appeared before the Parliamentary panel on Tuesday to brief on demonetisation and Non Performing Assets (NPAs) have sought 10 days time to give a written reply to the parliamentary panel.

Urjit Patel was earlier scheduled to appear before the 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by Veerappa Moily on November 12, however he did not appear citing some prior engagement.

According to the sources some of the things which were part of the meeting agenda were to discuss the issue of demonetisation, state of economy, the current status of NPA in the public sector banks and section 7 of the RBI act. While Patel ducked some controversial questions on the Section 7 of RBI act, on demonetisation he sought time of 10 days to give a written reply.

“The RBI governor was confident but cautious. He politely ducked the question on the invoking of the Section 7 of the RBI Act, asked by two members but he has sought 10 days time to give in written reply some of the queries related to demonetisation. All he said that demonetisation has a “transient impact” on the economy,” a member of the parliamentary panel told TNIE.

For some specific queries on demonetisation, he sought to give written answers, as demanded by the members.

When asked about banks he said that the overall credit growth was 15 percent but on NPAs he was told to give written reply.

On the state of economy, Patel said that the fundamentals of the economy is "robust" and the economy would get further boost from oil prices cooling off from four-year highs, sources cited him saying.