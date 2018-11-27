Reserve Bank relaxes ECB hedging norms

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Further to its earlier circulars on hedging requirements for external commercial borrowings, RBI on Monday reduced mandatory hedging provision to 70 per cent from the current 100 per cent for loans with maturities between three and five years.

These are applicable for loans under Track I of the ECB framework, which is medium-term foreign currency denominated ECBs of three-to-five year maturity.

Earlier RBI had reduced the minimum average maturity requirement for infrastructure firms, and did away with minimum hedging requirements for infrastructure ECBs of more than five years.