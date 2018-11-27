Karnataka mine may go under hammer sans 80% premium 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Karnataka government is in the process of calling for fresh tenders of Donimalai iron ore mines and may go in for auction in case the state-owned National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) does not agree for 80 per cent premium in the next three weeks, said sources. Earlier this week, NMDC had suspended iron ore mining from its Donimalai mine in Karnataka following the state government’s decision to impose 80 per cent premium on ore sales from that mine whose lease has been extended by the Karnataka government with effect from November 4 for a period of 20 years.

PR Tripathi, former CMD of NMDC, says the imposition of ‘heavy’ premium on a public sector undertaking is not tenable as per law. “The state government is blinded with the concept of revenue. If any company (PSU) pays 80 per cent premium, it cannot survive. This is legally not valid. It is valid only in case of auctions. This is not an auction but lease renewal. The issue has to be resolved at the level of the Chief Minister,” alleged Tripathi. According to him, the state in the recent past had auctioned 12 mines, where the weighted average of the premium was more than 110 per cent and NMDC also participated for mines for which it offered 95 per cent and 105 per cent as premium.

Meanwhile, industry sources said the move will see NMDC losing Rs 1,348 per tonne and may result in a loss of Rs 944 crore per annum as it mines about seven million tonnes of iron ore per annum from Donimalai. This suspension is likely to cause temporary disruption in the supply of raw material, and would lead to 10-15 per cent hike in price, they added.