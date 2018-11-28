Home Business

Afternoon trade sees Sensex close to 300 points

Appreciating rupee and declining crude oil prices has resulted in a positive growth for both SENSEX and NIFTY.

Published: 28th November 2018 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

BSE Sensex | Reuters

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

MUMBAI: The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced close to 300 points during the afternoon trade session on Wednesday, extending its third straight session of gains led by strong gains in the IT stocks.

In addition, the markets also took cues from an appreciating rupee and retreating foreign fund inflow as India's macroeconomic conditions improved largely owing to declining crude oil prices.

However, the Brent Crude prices logged a slight increase which comes ahead of the OPEC meeting next week. The benchmark crude price traded at $61 a barrel.

The local currency strengthened to Rs 70.66 against a US dollar from its previous close of 70.76.

IT stocks led the gains on Sensex as it rose over 3 per cent, followed by Teck (technology, entertainment and media). In contrast, healthcare, oil and gas stocks witnessed selling pressure.

At 12.53 p.m., the Sensex traded 290.40 points higher at 35,803.54 from its previous close of 35,513.14. The benchmark index touched a high of 35,822.16 and a low of 35,605.34 while the NSE's Nifty50 traded 66.30 points higher at 10,751.90.

On Tuesday, provisional data with the exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 811.52 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NIFTY NSE Afternoon trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp