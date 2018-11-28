Apollo Hospitals to enter Kerala; 250-bed facility to come up at Angamaly

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has announced its foray into Kerala by signing an Operations and Management contract relating to a 250-bed super-specialty hospital in Angamaly, the northernmost suburb of Kochi, with the Adlux Group as infrastructure partners.Apollo Hospitals will be responsible for all operations and management of the hospital. The announcement was made by Dr Prathap C Reddy, executive chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group. Located close to Kochi International Airport, the Apollo Adlux Hospital, scheduled to begin operations in four to six months, will provide world-class health care services to people of all socio-economic strata in this region, a release said.

Reddy said: “We are happy to enter God’s own Country, Kerala, with this world-class super-specialty hospital in partnership with the Adlux Group. This is, indeed, a special moment for us and I am confident Apollo Hospitals will be able to utilise its experience of 35 years to serve the people of Kerala through proven global practices augmented by cutting-edge innovation in health care. I look forward to the blessings of the people of the state.”

Apollo Hospitals also announced its support to rebuild the infrastructure of primary healthcare centres (PHCs) damaged in the recent floods in Kerala in collaboration with the state government. The hospital is part of the complex which currently hosts the Adlux Group’s International Convention and Exhibition Centre, which is the largest in South India.

The proposed hospital will have 50 beds exclusively dedicated to critical care. The hospital will begin service as a tertiary care hospital with an advanced oncology section planned for the next phase. The hospital will provide round-the-clock super specialty treatment with experienced specialists. World-class equipment with advanced technology like MRI, 128 slice CT Scan, Cardiac cathlab, mammogram, etc. with state-of-the-art laboratory and emergency facilities will position the hospital as one of the best in the region.

PET Scan and Linac will be equipped in the next phase to strengthen the services to the patients. Super specialty department like cardiac care, trauma care, orthopaedics, neurosciences, gastrosciences, kidney, with all affiliated specialties and sub specialties will be the hallmark of Apollo Adlux Hospital.