Banks-to-industry fund flow up 15.6%

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A consolidated data has shown that credit flow from the banks to industry, services and allied commercial sectors including non-food bank credit, investment in bonds, commercial paper and shares have grown 15.6 per cent for the fortnight ended November 9, 2018, year-on-year to `97.32 lakh crore, the highest since April 2017. The latest data from the Reserve Bank of India shows consistent growth in credit since April 2017, the earliest available data in this format.

For the fortnight ended April 14, 2017, total credit flow stood at Rs 80.84 lakh crore, a growth of 6.5 per cent on year. The slowdown in the credit growth since demonetisation had slowly climbed and the year-on-year growth had peaked at 15.9 per cent to `97.06 lakh crore.

The growth in credit has been slowly moving up since April 2017, the data shows. For the current financial year, the absolute credit shows growth from Rs 90.85 lakh crore in April to Rs 97.32 lakh crore in latest fortnight for which data is available. Growth rates have been moving up from 12.4 per cent in April to 15.6 per cent.