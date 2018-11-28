Home Business

Bombay Stock Exchange creates new division for listing of startups

Besides, the platform will aid in listing of firms from hi-tech defence, drones, nano technologies, artificial intelligence, big data, virtual reality, e-gaming, robotics, genetic engineering.

Published: 28th November 2018 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

startup

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To make stock market listing attractive for startups, leading stock exchange BSE has announced the creation of a new division within its SME segment to list new-age companies.

The platform will facilitate the listing of companies in sectors like IT, ITeS, bio-technology and life sciences, 3D printing, space technology and e-commerce.

Besides, the platform will aid in listing of firms from hi-tech defence, drones, nano technologies, artificial intelligence, big data, virtual reality, e-gaming, robotics, genetic engineering, among other sectors.

"In order, to incentivise startup companies the exchange is pleased to announce the creation of a new sub-segment within the existing SME (small and medium enterprise) segment," BSE said in a circular.

Spelling out the criteria for listing on the BSE startup platform, the exchange said the company should be registered as a startup with the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises or Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion.

In case the company is not registered as a start-up then its paid-up capital should be minimum Rs 1 crore.

Among other criteria, the company should be in existence for a minimum period of two years, besides, qualified institutional buyer (QIB) or angel investor or any other accredited investor should have invested in the firm for a minimum period of two years at the time of filing of draft prospectus with the BSE.

The firm should have positive net-worth and none of the promoter or directors of the company have been debarred by any regulatory agency.

Further, the exchange said the firm seeking to list on the platform should not have been referred to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and there should be no winding up petition against the company that has been accepted by NCLT.

Earlier, the BSE had announced to launch startup platform on July 9 in its SME (small and medium enterprise) segment, however, later it had postpone the launch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE SME Start ups Start Ups in Stock Market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp