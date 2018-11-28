Home Business

DGCA's draft duty and rest hour norms regressive: Domestic pilot bodies

Earlier this month, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) proposed a new set of flight and duty time limitation (FDTL) rules.

Published: 28th November 2018 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The domestic pilot bodies of Air India and Jet Airways have opposed the aviation regulator's draft duty and rest hours norms for the flight crew, terming them as "downright dangerous" and "regressive".

While national carrier Air India has two pilots unions -- the India Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) -- Jet Airways domestic pilots are represented through the National Aviator's Guild (NAG).

Earlier this month, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) proposed a new set of flight and duty time limitation (FDTL) rules.

The FDTL rules for pilots were framed in 2011 and some clarifications sought by the operators at that time were attached to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) in 2012.

"In the interest of flight safety and most importantly public safety, most of the changes that are being proposed in this draft are not only unacceptable but downright dangerous and appear to reflect a dubious commercial motive," the three unions said in a signed communication to the DGCA.

"These concepts will only result in quick commercial gains for the airlines and their management, at the cost of public safety," the unions said in the letter.

The communication comes in the backdrop of the regulator seeking feedback on its proposed norms from all stakeholders, including airlines, pilots and cabin crew members, prior to giving them a final shape.

The unions have also accused the DGCA of ignoring their feedback during their pre-draft meetings.

"Instead of enhancing the levels of safety in the proposed FDTL regulations, regressive new concepts have been introduced that make the DGCA appear as a facilitator of exploitative practices that will only result in quick commercial gains for the airline(s) and their management, at the cost of public safety," they alleged in the letter.

The illegal "variations" to the existing FDTL norms (which had been introduced at the behest of various airlines but expunged by the Delhi High Court) have now been incorporated directly into the draft rules itself, thereby bypassing the spirit of the court order, they alleged.

According to IPG general secretary K Jayakumar, the regulator did not require to alter the existing norms; instead they should have made the clarifications issued in 2012 as part of the norms.

"In the existing norms, weekly off can be combined with post-flight rest, but in the draft regulations they have reduced rest by combining weekly off with post-flight rest if its concurrently due," Jayakumar said.

This would be detrimental, particularly for the pilots operating ultra long haul (ULR) flights, considering that a four days rest is required after each ULR flight.

"Moreover, the present CAR does not allow two consecutive nights for flying while the proposed norms allow that," he added.

Also, the DGCA has now proposed reserve duty for the pilots, which will not be counted towards duty hours, said Jayakumar.

He said the IPG is, however, ready to negotiate the rules regarding doing an additional flight in the eventuality of a diversion for the sake of passengers convenience.

There is no such provision in the existing CAR and DGCA permission is required to operate the flight if it's diverted to another airport, he said.

Any substantial modification to flight crew FDTL rules require due diligence and a scientific data-driven, evidence-based approach - backed by clinical or field trials, the unions stated in the letter.

"The issue of pilot fatigue due to time zone differences has also not been addressed, neither scientifically nor rationally, in the draft CAR," they said.

"This CAR draft on FDTL, however, reads like a tailor-made tool created for airline owners to enable them to flog their pilots even more, in order to cut costs and generate profits at the cost of safety," the unions added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp