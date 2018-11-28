‘Logix India 2019’ to improve India’s logistics cost factor in global trade

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delegates of more than 20 countries are expected to participate in the upcoming Logistics Meet ‘Logix India 2019’, which will be held from January 31 to February 2, 2019, in New Delhi. The event is aimed at improving logistics cost effectiveness and operational efficiencies for India’s Global Trade.“India is now one of the fastest growing economies of the world, and is seeking superior logistics linkages with nations all over the world,” Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said.

“We are preparing a comprehensive strategy for increasing exports and an Integrated Logistics Policy, which will benefit India’s economy by cutting cost and increasing the speed of cargo movement that will lead to massive job creation,” Prabhu further added.It is worthwhile to note that India has one of the highest logistic costs in the world.

Ranked 44 in the World Bank Logistics Performance Index 2018, logistics costs in India are 13-15 per cent of the product cost, while the global average is six per cent.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations, which is organising the event, will also focus on investment opportunities in infrastructure development, warehouse consolidation, technology integration and IT enablement, and killing of manpower at the three-day meet.

On exporters’ request to ask bankers to open up their purse as a decline in credit was hitting their performance, Prabhu said that he is working with the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office to sort out the problem. “One big challenge for the export sector is the issue of finance. We have taken it up with the Finance Ministry. Once we have more working capital, in the export field you see more benefits… The PMO is aware of the problem,” Prabhu said.

Prabhu also held a meeting with Union Minister Smriti Irani to discuss export promotion strategies for the textile industry, including market diversification, warehousing and issues related to WTO-compliant scheme.