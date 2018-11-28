Home Business

‘More Indian hackers to bring global financial institutions to knees in ‘19’

More hacking groups from India and other south east Asian countries targeting financial institutions are likely to emerge in 2019, according to findings of a research on cyber threat. 

Published: 28th November 2018 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More hacking groups from India and other south-east Asian countries targeting financial institutions are likely to emerge in 2019, according to findings of research on cyber threat. 
“Cyber threats to financial institutions 2019: overview and predictions”, a report by Kaspersky, while highlighting the growing number of cybercriminals in the country and neighbouring regions said: “The immaturity of protective solutions in the financial sector and the rapid spread of various electronic means of payment among the population and companies in these regions are contributing to this.” 

Till now, Latin America, the Korean peninsula and former USSR nations were the hotbeds for such activities. 
The search also predicted cyber attacks through the theft and use of biometric data -- the kind that is embedded in Aadhar. It reasoned that since there are many financial institutions that have implemented biometric data for identification and that simultaneously there also have been many such biometric data leaks, cyber threats arising from this would only rise. 

Narrow scope

In another research, this time which predicted the future of cryptocurrency, Kaspersky researchers quashed the expectations of blockchains being the future of cybersecurity. 
“..blockchain has a rather narrow scope of application, and most attempts to use in different ways are not justified. The reliable application of blockchain beyond cryptocurrency has been explored and experimented with for years, but there is little evidence of achievement,” it said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Hackers Cyber attack cybercrime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp