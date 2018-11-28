NTT to acquire majority stake in Atom Tech

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tokyo-headquartered IT services provider NTT Data has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in 63 Moons-owned payments services provider Atom Technologies. This makes NTT Data’s foray into the Indian payments market.

“We believe that the Indian payment market has huge potential, pillared by consistent economic growth and the government’s strong initiative towards digital payments. Our payment business in Japan as well as South-East Asia will help Atom in providing cross-border payment services to their merchants. Moreover, our customer base and development capability will allow Atom to upward its growth trajectory,” said Isao Arima, senior vice-president at NTT Data.

NTT Data’s foray in the payments market in India is set to play a pivotal role in the expansion strategy of the company with a pan-Asian focus on payments, after having acquired firms in Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Thailand.