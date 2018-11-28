Home Business

Petrol price sees marginal drop in Chennai, other metros

While petrol became cheaper by Rs 6 per litre for November, diesel price reduced by Rs 5.50 across major cities of the country.

Published: 28th November 2018 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

India will surpass China as the fastest-growing Asian market for petroleum products in 2018.|PTI

Representational Image.

By Online Desk

As fuel prices reduced by a big margin on Wednesday, the petrol rate New Delhi fell below the Rs 75 per litre-mark at Rs 73.57 after a gap of seven months.

According to Indian Oil Corporation, in Delhi on Wednesday, petrol prices saw a cut of 50-53 paise per litre while diesel prices saw the same by 40-43 paise bringing the latter to Rs 68.49.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol was selling at Rs 76.35 per litre and Rs 75.57 per litre respectively.  While both the metros saw a drop of price by 53 and 49 paise respectively from Tuesday, diesel in these cities was sold at Rs 72.34 and Rs 70.34 respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol rates came down to Rs 79.12 per litre on Wednesday compared to Rs 79.62 on Tuesday while diesel in Mumbai came to Rs 71.71 per litre from Rs. 72.13 per litre.

So far, petrol prices have been reduced by nearly Rs 6 per litre for November, while diesel has reduced by nearly Rs 5.50 across major cities of the country.

Brent crude oil futures reached near $60.75 per barrel mark on Wednesday. Last week, they reached their lowest since December 2017 at $59.04 per barrel.  The recent cut in fuel prices will have a positive impact on the country's inflation reading, which the RBI uses for taking decisions on policy rates. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
petrol price diesel price Indian Oil fuel price IOC Chennai petrol price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp