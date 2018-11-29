Home Business

Adani Group presses ahead with controversial coal mine in Australia by self-financing

The announcement of self-funding comes after environmental groups pressured banks in Australia and overseas not to lend money to the project.

Published: 29th November 2018 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Gautam Adani speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Ahmedabad in this April 2, 2014 (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Indian energy giant Adani announced on Thursday that it will self-finance its controversial coal mine in Australia and major works on the "scaled back" project will start "imminently" after eight years of court challenges from environmental activists and delayed approvals.

Adani Mining chief executive officer Lucas Dow said the Carmichael mine in Queensland would initially begin on a small scale and "ramp up" to a capacity of 27.5 million tonnes a year - less than half the size of the approved project.

"We have finance and we are ready to start," Dow said.

"Adani Mining's Carmichael mine and rail project will be 100 per cent financed through the Adani Group's resources," he said.

"We will now begin developing a smaller open-cut mine comparable to many other Queensland coal mines and will ramp up production over time.
"Preparatory works at the mine site are imminent," he said in a statement said.

"We have already invested 3.3 billion dollar in Adani's Australian businesses, which is a clear demonstration of our capacity to deliver a financing solution for the revised scope of the mine and rail project," he said.

The announcement of self-funding comes after environmental groups pressured banks in Australia and overseas not to lend money to the project.

"The project stacks up both environmentally and financially," Dow said.

The Indian energy giant has battled the opposition to any expansion of the Abbot Point port, saying it will cut into the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area.

Another major concern about the environmental impacts of the proposed mine has been that it would wipe out the most important habitat of the threatened black-throated finch.

"Today's announcement removes any doubt as to the project stacking up financially. We will now deliver the jobs and business opportunities we have promised for North Queensland and Central Queensland, all without requiring a cent of Australian taxpayer dollars. In addition to providing these jobs in regional Queensland our Carmichael coal will also provide a power source to improve living standards in developing countries," he said.

The Australian Conservation Foundation said the announcement meant Adani was a "step closer" to building its mine, but called on elected representatives to intervene.

"This financing announcement means ignorance, denial or avoidance are no longer viable," the ACF chief executive, Kelly O'Shanassy, said.

"The only responsible response is to stop Adani and keep Galilee Basin coal in the ground. The Stop Adani movement will fight this proposed mine every step of the way. There is too much at stake. Adani acknowledged it still had some "remaining required management plans" to finalise "ahead of coal production" and that the process for those should be completed within weeks.

The group entered Australia in 2010 with the purchase of the greenfield Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin in central Queensland, and the Abbot Point port near Bowen in the north.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adani Carmichael coal mine Stop Adani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp