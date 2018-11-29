Drivezy raises $20 mn in Series B equity funding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based vehicle sharing marketplace Drivezy has raised a total of $20 million in a Series B equity financing. This round of funding was led by existing investors Das Capital and Yamaha Motor Co Ltd, Axan Partners and IT-Farm. Drivezy will use this capital to expand its marketplace and integrate advanced services. With this, the total equity investments raised by the firm stand at $31 million.

Drivezy has also secured $100 million in an asset financing deal under which it plans to induct over 50,000 vehicles. It will use this capital to venture into new markets and integrate advanced services. Currently, the services of Drivezy are available across nine cities in India. The funds will be deployed over a period of three years through a Special Purpose Vehicle, Harbourfront Capital, which will focus on investment in global shared assets.

“The sharing economy in India is thriving and has picked up real pace in the past five years. With less than 8 per cent of Indian citizens owning a car, the rapidly growing car and bike sharing industry could provide sustainable mobility to millions of urban Indians,” said Ashwarya Singh, CEO, Drivezy.