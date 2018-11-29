EV Motors to set up 6,500 EV charging stations in five years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Electric vehicles (EV) start-up EV Motors India on Wednesday said it plans to set up 6,500 electric vehicle charging stations over the next five years in partnership with DLF, ABB India and Delta Electronics, at an investment of $200 million.

The firm, while launching its first public EV charging outlet ‘PlugNgo’ on Wednesday at the DLF area in Gurgaon, Haryana, said that it plans to set up 20 outlets in Delhi-NCR in the next one year, followed by expanding its reach to other major cities.

Besides, the Delhi-based start-up will also be setting up service centres at each of these cities, the company added.The PlugNgo charging solution also comes laced with a vehicle-to-vehicle charging proposition that can be availed through the PlugNgo mobile application, controlled and maintained by a location-based networking system.

Under this, any vehicle (within the company’s network) left stranded due to battery dissipation shall be assisted with its charging needs within 30 minutes by a services vehicle provided by the company’s service centres.

“Towards the vision of a large fleet of EVs across the country, a co-ordinated approach between real estate developers, vehicle OEMs and charger manufacturers is necessary,” said Vinit Bansal, managing director, EV Motors India. India is planning to increase the share of EVs in the country’s transportation sector to cut its dependency on fossil fuels and achieve its climate goals.

To encourage setting up of infrastructure for the same, the government has repeatedly kept no license hurdle for setting up EV charging stations.

Recently, Tata Power said it has signed an MoU with state-run oil marketer Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) for setting up charging stations at HPCL’s retail outlets and other locations across the country.

It is estimated that setting up of a station costs between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, depending on its efficiency.