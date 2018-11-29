Here's how you can meet PM Narendra Modi by spending only Rs 5

By Online Desk

Do you want to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi? You could get the chance to hear his 'Mann ki Baat' in person by paying as little as Rs 5. But there's a catch.

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is trying to boost donations to the party by using Narendra Modi as their top draw, given his popularity among the youth.

Modi's own mobile application can get you face-to face with him. A new feature on the NaMo app now rewards anyone making a donation to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Rs 5 to Rs 1,000 with a referral code.

READ| Narendra Modi heads for G20, to meet Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron on sidelines

The donor can then share the code to his or her contacts via email, SMS and WhatsApp. "If a hundred people use that referral code or the sent link to donate funds through the app, the motivator could get a chance to meet the prime minister,” a senior BJP leader told the Economic Times.

The BJP leader also said that the microdonation feature was introduced to "increase contact" between the Prime Minister and citizens.

However, even if anyone fails to meet Narendra Modi, those who make at least 10 people donate using his or her referral code will get free NaMo merchandise, including T-shirts, coffee mugs, etc.

The BJP cited an “encouraging response” to the microdonation exercise so far through the app — this option was earlier available on the party website. “The average amount donated by a person is Rs 300-400. Our experience shows that most people either donated Rs 100 or Rs 1,000,” a party functionary said.

