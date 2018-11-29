Home Business

ICICI bank plans to grow retail loan portfolio in FY 18-19

The company's home loan disbursement was likely to grow by nearly 40 per cent to Rs 3,700 crore while agri-related loans by 30 per cent to Rs 4,300 crore during the current financial year.

Published: 29th November 2018 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

An ICICI bank facility. (File | Reuters)

By PTI

CHENNAI:  Private sector ICICI Bank has chalked out aggressive plans to grow its retail loan portfolio in Tamil Nadu by over 40 per cent to Rs 13,000 crore during current financial year, a top official said Wednesday.

The bank also set a target on consumer loans to grow by 50 per cent in financial year 2018-19 to Rs 5,000 crore, ICICI Bank, Executive Director, Anup Bagchi told reporters here.

"There is a big opportunity for us to grow the loan book by 40 per cent (in Tamil Nadu).

We are targeting to disburse Rs 13,000 crore in FY19," he said.

The company's home loan disbursement was likely to grow by nearly 40 per cent to Rs 3,700 crore while agri-related loans by 30 per cent to Rs 4,300 crore during the current financial year, he added.

To a query, he said, the bank would increase the processing centres to 20 from the existing 15 in the state.

Asked if banks would cut down on number of ATM machines, he said there was no such proposal to do so.

The Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi) recently warned that changes in regulatory landscape were making it unviable to operate ATMs and may lead to the closure of half of the 2.

38 lakh units present in the country by March 2019.

Bagchi said the bank would also focus on affordable housing segment and expanding its presence in Tier II and III cities like Erode, Hosur, Karur, Thanjavur as it is a key driver for home loan portfolio.

"We plan to increase our home loan portfolio to Rs 3,700 crore in FY19.

To drive this growth, we have adopted multi-pronged strategy - expanding presence tier II and III markets, focusing on affordable housing and credit processing centres.

.

," he said.

The bank has a wide retail network of branches across Tamil Nadu.

"Over 60 per cent of our branches are located in the semi-urban and rural areas," he said.

PTI VIJ ROH ROH 11281531 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICICI retail loan consumer loans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp