Home Business

Jammu and Kashmir Bank employees protest against treating J-K Bank as PSU

The SAC move has come under widespread criticism from mainstream political parties, separatists and business and trade organisations in the state.

Published: 29th November 2018 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank staged a protest here Thursday demanding a rollback of the decision of Governor S P Malik-led state administrative council to treat the bank as a public sector undertaking.

Scores of employees of the bank assembled at its corporate headquarters on M A Road and staged a demonstration, under the banner of All India J-K Bank Officers Federation, to demand rollback of the SAC order.

READ| Jammu and Kashmir Bank selection list set aside, political workers appointed: Governor

"This protest, which is a peaceful demonstration as J-K Bank workforce is a peaceful workforce, is against the SAC decision. We demand that the SAC rollback its decision as soon as possible and we will not let this decision be implemented on the J-K Bank, Tassaduq Madni, president of the federation, told reporters.

Last week, the SAC approved the proposal for treating the J-K Bank Limited as a PSU, bringing it under the purview of the Right to Information Act, the Chief Vigilance Commissioner guidelines and the state legislature.

The SAC move has come under widespread criticism from mainstream political parties, separatists and business and trade organisations in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Satya Pal Malik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp