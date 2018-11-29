Home Business

Modi’s India Inc outreach in December to bridge trust gap

The December 13 meet is likely to be wider and include more faces from the India Inc. 

Published: 29th November 2018 06:46 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets prominent business leaders in Mumbai on June 26, 2018 | EXPRESS

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of general elections next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to meet top industry leaders, trade representatives and top bureaucrats to review the economy and to discuss broader issues of India Inc in the second week of December.

“The Prime Minister will be meeting top Industrialists, representatives of business chambers and Industry think tanks in the second week of December. The date is not finalised yet, but it will most likely be December 13. The PM will discuss the state of economy and also the current challenges for businesses,” a senior government official told TNIE.

The Prime Minister had on November 19 met a few representatives of India Inc, but the meet was limited to discussions over ease of doing business. The leaders who attended the meet included Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Vedanta Resources executive chairman Anil Agarwal, CII president Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, among others.

With less than six months for the general elections, the meeting is seen as a political move to reach out to the business fraternity and to bridge the trust deficit with some sections of the industry, which is beginning to be disillusioned, especially the small businesses that once backed Narendra Modi in his ascension to power in 2014 with a thumping majority. 

It was in June this year when the PM had last met the captains of Indian companies in Mumbai to discuss marquee schemes of the National Democratic Alliance government and give them a snapshot of the policy measures taken and reforms done by the government in the last four years.

New Industrial Policy 
New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Wednesday said his ministry is preparing an action plan for implementing of the proposed new Industrial Policy, which is aimed at promoting manufacturing and economic growth in the country. The ministry is looking to preparing the action plan before seeking the Cabinet approval for the new policy, the minister said.

