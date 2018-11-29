Home Business

Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman accepts Chidambaram's 'challenge' on revised GDP data

Rajiv Kumar was responding to Chidambaram who sought had a debate with him over the new set of data.

NITI Aayog Vice-president Rajiv Kumar

NITI Aayog Vice-president Rajiv Kumar. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar Thursday accepted the challenge of former finance minister P Chidambaram for a debate on the revised GDP data which showed economic growth during the current NDA regime was better than that in the UPA rule.

"Hon. @PChidambaram_IN Ji, challenge accepted. Let's discuss & dissect back series data. I gave 3 hrs of detailed interview yesterday & it is somewhat disingenuous of you to say that I asked the media to not ask questions. Do give more coherent reasons for ur difficulty with new data," Kumar said in a tweet.

He was responding to Chidambaram who sought had a debate with Kumar over the new set of data.

"I wonder if Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar will agree to a debate the data than telling journalists that their questions are "undeserving of an answer," Chidambaram had tweeted.

