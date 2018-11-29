Home Business

RBI's loan restructuring scheme for MSMEs a step backwards, says Fitch

The move is a step backwards given RBI's previous stance to do away with all restructuring.

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed loan restructuring mechanism for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) is a “step backwards” and the risks would emanate in the next six-to-nine months in the banking sector, Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.

“The move is a step backwards given RBI’s previous stance to do away with all restructuring. It clearly reflects stress in the MSME sector although we expect risk to manifest in the next six-seven months,” Fitch Ratings director (financial institutions) Saswata Guha told PTI.

On the advice of its Board, which met last Monday, the RBI said it would consider a scheme for restructuring of stressed assets of MSMEs with loans of up to Rs 25 crore, based on the existing government’s “framework for revival and rehabilitation of MSMEs”, but with a few tweaks.

Relaxation of lending norms to spur growth is “never a good strategy”, Guha said, adding that the legacy problem loans will continue to be a bigger drag on the MSME sector asset quality until March 2019. “There is adequate evidence in the form of $140 billion of NPL (non-performing loan) stock that the sector is currently grappling with, which, in my opinion, is a direct result of the unbridled lending of the past,” he said.

On RBI Board’s decision to defer the timeline for implementing capital adequacy norms by banks, Guha said it is “certainly credit negative” as it reflects the sector’s poor capitalisation, especially that of state-owned banks and their inability to meet minimum regulatory requirements.
 

