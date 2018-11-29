Home Business

Rupee hits three-month high, bond yields at six-month low

The rupee rose to a three-month high against the dollar on Thursday while bond yields were at their lowest levels since early May

A man counts currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, August 13, 2018. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

The rupee rose to a three-month high against the dollar on Thursday while bond yields were at their lowest levels since early May as most Asian markets rallied following the US Federal Reserve's comments, helping boost appetite for riskier assets.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed's policy rate is now "just below" a level that neither brakes nor boosts a healthy economy.

The comments have prompted speculation that the cycle of US interest rate hikes may be petering out.

The partially convertible rupee was at 70.13 per dollar after touching 70.03 earlier, its strongest level since Aug. 28. It had ended Wednesday at 70.6250.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.60 percent by 0340 GMT, down 4 basis points on the day and at its lowest level since May 8.

 

