Sensex opens positive for Thursday morning

By IANS

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher following a positive trend in global markets. The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 35,716.95 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 35,997.29 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 35,961.22 points, up by 244.27 points, or 0.68 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,728.85 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,795.70 points, up by 66.85 points or 0.62 per cent.

India's benchmark indices on Wednesday, had gained on the back of healthy buying in IT stocks. The sentiment was also boosted by an appreciating rupee and healthy foreign fund inflows.

The Sensex was up by 203.81 points or 0.57 per cent at Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 35,822.16 points and a low of 35,605.34 points. The Nifty, too was up by 43.25 points or 0.40 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.78 per cent while Hang Seng was down by 0.14 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.67 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in green, up by 0.14 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 2.86 per cent while FTSE 100 was down by 0.18 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.