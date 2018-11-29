Home Business

Sensex opens positive for Thursday morning

India's benchmark indices on Wednesday, had gained on the back of healthy buying in IT stocks.

Published: 29th November 2018 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher following a positive trend in global markets. The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 35,716.95 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 35,997.29 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 35,961.22 points, up by 244.27 points, or 0.68 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,728.85 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,795.70 points, up by 66.85 points or 0.62 per cent.

India's benchmark indices on Wednesday, had gained on the back of healthy buying in IT stocks. The sentiment was also boosted by an appreciating rupee and healthy foreign fund inflows.

The Sensex was up by 203.81 points or 0.57 per cent at Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 35,822.16 points and a low of 35,605.34 points. The Nifty, too was up by 43.25 points or 0.40 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in green, up by 0.78 per cent while Hang Seng was down by 0.14 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was up by 0.67 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in green, up by 0.14 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 2.86 per cent while FTSE 100 was down by 0.18 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX NSE BSE Nifty morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp