15 states fully electrified, says RK Singh

So far, 15 states have achieved 100 per cent household electrification and India will achieve the rest of the target by March 31, 2019, said Power Minister R K Singh.

Published: 30th November 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: So far, 15 states have achieved 100 per cent household electrification and India will achieve the rest of the target by March 31, 2019, said Power Minister R K Singh. The government last year had launched Saubhagya Yojana, which was aimed at providing electricity to the all households.

“Eight states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Bihar, J&K, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana and West Bengal, have achieved 100 per cent saturation in household electrification under Saubhagya,” Singh told reporters after the ‘Review, Planning & Monitoring’ meeting with states and tate power utilities. With these, 15 states in the country now have 100 per cent household electrification.

The minister said 2.1 crore connections have been released under Saubhagya so far. “The government is committed to ensure 24x7 access to electricity for all by March 31, 2019,” he said.

