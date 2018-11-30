Home Business

Four Indian-origin women among Forbes' top 50 female US tech moguls

Cisco's Padmasree Warrior, Komal Mangtani of Uber, Neha Narkhede of Confluent and Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan of Drawbridge make it to the list.

Published: 30th November 2018 04:25 PM

(Left to right) Padmasree Warrior, Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, Neha Narkhede and Komal Mangtani.

NEW YORK: Names of four Indian-origin women have appeared in the latest Forbes list of America's top 50 female technology moguls.

Padmasree Warrior, former chief technology officer (CTO) of Cisco; Komal Mangtani, senior director at app-based cab aggregator Uber; Neha Narkhede, chief technology officer and co-founder of streaming platform Confluent; and Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, CEO and founder of identity-management company Drawbridge; are in the list.

"Women don't wait for the future. The 2018 Inaugural Top 50 Women In Technology list identifies three generations of forward-thinking technologists leading more than a dozen tech sectors across the globe," Forbes said in its 'America's Top 50 Women in Tech 2018'.

Warrior (58) served in executive positions at both Motorola and Cisco and is now the US CEO of the Chinese electric-autonomous-vehicle startup NIO. At the USD 138-billion Cisco Systems, she had help Cisco the tech giant grow in influence through acquisitions. She is also on the boards of Microsoft and Spotify.

"Warrior still finds the time to mentor other women in the tech industry, stay in touch with her 1.6 million Twitter followers and follow a nightly meditation routine," the business magazine said.

Mangtani, an alumnus of Dharmsinh Desai Institute of Technology in Gujarat, heads business intelligence at Uber. Currently, she serves on the board of nonprofit organisation Women Who Code and led Uber's USD 1. 2-billion donation and partnership with Girls Who Code to increase access to computer science.

Narkhede, who studied at Pune University, had as a software engineer at LinkedIn helped develop Apache Kafka -- which can process the huge influx of data coming from the site in real time. The data-processing software has become the heart of Confluent, an enterprise Narkhede founded with her LinkedIn co-workers to build tools for companies using Apache Kafka, Forbes said.

Sivaramakrishnan's company, Drawbridge, uses large-scale artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify the different devices people. "As the number of devices people use on a daily basis -- computers, laptops and smartphones -- increase, advertisers need a way to show ads to a person across all their devices.

The list includes tech heavyweights IBM CEO Ginni Rometty and Netflix executive Anne Aaron.

Padmasree Warrior Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan Neha Narkhede Komal Mangtani Forbes women in technology

