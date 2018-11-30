Home Business

Air India to transfer Rs 29,000 crore debt to SPV

The move follows efforts by the government to bolster the airline's health, including considering ways to reduce its interest outgo.

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Air India will see a substantial reduction in its debt burden with the airline set to transfer around Rs 29,000 crore of total debt worth around 55,000 crore to a special purpose vehicle (SPV). According to civil aviation secretary R N Choubey, the SPV has already been set up as Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL). 

The move follows efforts by the government to bolster the airline’s health, including considering ways to reduce its interest outgo. This transfer of more than half its debt to the SPV will significantly reduce financial pressure on the airline. However, the approval of the lenders would be needed before the debt can be transferred to AIAHL.  

Meanwhile, plans are also apace to ensure that the airline realises benefits to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore by way of cost cutting and revenue enhancement measures.  As part of revival plan for the airline, a ministerial panel on Tuesday approved a proposal for strategic sale of its subsidiary AIATSL.

