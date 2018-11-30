‘GDP data NITI Aayog’s hatchet job’

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The official back series GDP (Gross Domestic Product) data released on Wednesday has sparked a fresh row, with the Opposition accusing the government of manipulating the data. The official data has slashed GDP growth under the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The Opposition on Thursday dismissed the data as “hatchet job” by the NITI Aayog and questioned its role in announcing the numbers.

The new numbers show that India’s economic growth rate averaged 6.7 per cent during the Congress-led UPA regime as compared to 7.3 per cent under the present NDA government. Previous numbers had put the average growth rate during the 10-year UPA rule at 7.75 per cent.The Congress said the revised GDP data that showed lower growth during the UPA as compared to that of the current NDA’s, saying that it was a bad joke and a “hatchet job done by the NITI Aayog”.

Sources said the data was a deliberate attempt to downplay UPA regime’s growth trajectory as the NDA was fumbling over a sliding economy. They claimed that the government was trying to cover up the impact of an ill-conceived demonetisation and a flawed GST through revised GDP.“Actually they are worse than a bad joke. Now that NITI Aayog has done the hatchet job, it is time to wind up the utterly worthless body,” said former finance minister P Chidambaram.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a tweet, said that “the venerable Central Statistics Organisation (CSO) has now been converted into a NAMO (Numbers Adjustment and Manipulation Organisation)”. Also, that the “official” version of the back series GDP numbers was released in a conference hosted by NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar and Chief Statistician Pravin Srivastava, raised several eyebrows and people felt that the job should have left primarily to the Central Statistical Office, which is the agency responsible for compiling data.

Former chief statistician Pronob Sen said that the credibility of CSO has been badly dented, “not because of the data, but because of the manner in which the release has been done”.“We have always had a system that data CSO brings out is completely removed from the political interference. Even the Prime Minister would get to know of the numbers just before they are released. Now to do that alongside NITI Aayog, which is a political institution like the Planning Commission was, is essentially diluting the integrity of the CSO,” Sen said.