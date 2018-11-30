Home Business

India says expects significant scaling up of Saudi investments

Published: 30th November 2018 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a sideline event ahead of the Group 20 summit called 'Yoga por la paz' (Peace through Yoga) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 29, 2018. (Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India expects Saudi Arabia to ramp up investments in several sectors including technology, farm and energy over the next couple of years, a senior Indian official said, after a meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two men met on the sidelines of the G20 conference in Buenos Aires and agreed to increase economic cooperation.

"We expect that in the next 2 to 3 years there will be significant scaling up of Saudi investments in India," said Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, providing a readout of the meeting.

